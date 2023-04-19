Nasa says flash over Kyiv was not its satellite
Published
There is widespread speculation over a flash that lit up the skies over the Ukrainian capital.Full Article
Published
There is widespread speculation over a flash that lit up the skies over the Ukrainian capital.Full Article
A mysterious flash of light that lit up the skies over Kyiv sparked alarm, confusion and speculation as to what may have caused it.
A bright light in the night sky above Kyiv led to speculation about a crashing satellite or possible alien activity. Four videos..