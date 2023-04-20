Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks isn't afraid to confront LeBron James: 'I don't care, he's old'
Asked after Memphis' 103-93 victory why he's going at LeBron James verbally, Dillon Brooks responded, "I don't care, he's old."
Brooks' Grizzlies tied their first-round series with the Lakers on Wednesday
Dillon Brooks exchanged words with LeBron James during Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Lakers. "I poke bears," he said.