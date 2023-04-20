A "role model" cheerleader born with only one lung has had part of her spleen removed after being shot in another apparent case of somebody being shot for being in the wrong place in the US.Full Article
Cheerleaders shot after one 'got into wrong car' outside supermarket
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Texas cheerleaders shot after one reportedly got into wrong car
Newsy
ViewA man is accused of shooting two cheerleaders in a city just outside of Austin, Texas.
The cheerleaders were..
-
Shot for making a mistake: America reels from shootings of Ralph Yarl, Kaylin Gillis and Texas cheerleaders
Upworthy
-
Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got into wrong car
Brisbane Times
-
Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she mistakenly got in the wrong car
Upworthy
-
Father of cheerleader shot twice after friend seemingly got into wrong car says she's 'tough' and in the ICU
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
2 Texas cheerleaders were shot after 1 seemingly got into the wrong car after practice
A man has been arrested after two Texas cheerleaders were shot, with one critically injured, after one of the athletes mistakenly..
Upworthy
Who is Payton Washington? Texas Cheerleader Shot After Car Mix-Up
Four Texas cheerleaders were shot at, with one of them being hospitalized, after one of them mistakenly got into the wrong car,..
Upworthy