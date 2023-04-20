SpaceX launch live stream: Watch Starship liftoff from Starbase in Texas
Published
Find out all of the need-to-know information about the inaugural SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy launch from Texas.
Published
Find out all of the need-to-know information about the inaugural SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy launch from Texas.
SpaceX is targeting as soon as Thursday, April 20 for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket..
ViewElon Musk’s SpaceX announced it will attempt to test-launch its powerful Starship rocket Monday morning with no one..