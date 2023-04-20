All criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Rust movie have been dropped.Full Article
All criminal charges against Alec Baldwin over fatal shooting on Rust set are dropped
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after a prop gun held by Baldwin went off on set in New Mexico