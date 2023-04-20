Thomas Cashman, who shot Olivia Pratt-Korbel, could have 42-year prison sentence increased
Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murderer Thomas Cashman could have his 42-year prison sentence increased after complaints it was too lenient.Full Article
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer Thomas Cashman has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 42 years. The 34-year-old..
Thomas Cashman, 34, has been found guilty of fatally shooting nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as he chased a convicted drug..