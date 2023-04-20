F. Murray Abraham apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations
F. Murray Abraham's issued an apology following his exit from "Mythic Quest," an Apple TV Plus series.Full Article
Actor F. Murray Abraham, 83, has issued an apology for what he says were jokes on set.
Reports claim F. Murray Abraham, who won an Oscar for his role in Amadeus, was stood down from the comedy Mythic Quest over..