NBA: James Harden ejected as Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn Nets in play-offs
Published
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-97 for a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference play-off.Full Article
Published
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-97 for a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference play-off.Full Article
Despite an ejection on James Harden and a lackluster performance from Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers took a 3-0 series lead..
In the first game of the NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers set a franchise record for made threes while grabbing a win over the..