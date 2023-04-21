Dominic Raab has resigned after allegations he bullied staff members while working as a cabinet minister across different departments.Full Article
Dominic Raab resigns after bullying allegations
Dominic Raab resigns from Cabinet after bullying allegations inquiry
The senior Conservative MP had faced multiple formal complaints over his dealings with civil servants, including claims that he..
Party deputies clash over anti-social behaviour at PMQs
At Prime Minister's Questions, Labour's Angela Rayner asks Dominic Raab whether "more bullies will be brought to justice" under the..