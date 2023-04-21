Dominic Raab resigns as UK deputy prime minister
Decision comes after independent report into bullying claims against him upheld two of the allegations
U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday after an independent investigation found he bullied civil servants.
Dominic Raab denied claims that he belittled and demeaned his staff, saying he had “behaved professionally at all times”.