The most bitter UK industrial dispute of the last year is on the verge of being settled as the union representing 112,000 frontline Royal Mail workers agrees to recommend the terms of a peace deal.Full Article
Royal Mail dispute almost over as union agrees to put terms to a vote
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Long running dispute involving Dumfries and Galloway posties and Royal Mail nears the end
Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union have reached a provisional agreement over pay and employment terms
Daily Record
Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement on pay and employment terms
Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) have reached an agreement in principle amid a long-running dispute over pay..
Sky News