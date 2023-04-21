Council loses High Court bid to prevent asylum seekers being housed at former RAF base
Braintree District Council has lost a High Court bid to prevent asylum seekers being housed at a former RAF airbase.Full Article
High Court rules record number of arrivals needing accommodation constitutes national emergency
The Home Office wants to move up to 1,700 male asylum seekers to a former RAF base in Essex.