Leah Williamson's 'World Cup dream over' after she ruptures knee ligament

England captain Leah Williamson has said her "World Cup dream is over" after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in Arsenal's defeat at Man Utd on Wednesday.Full Article
