Novak Djokovic: World number one out of Srpska Open with defeat by Dusan Lajovic

Novak Djokovic: World number one out of Srpska Open with defeat by Dusan Lajovic

BBC News

Published

World number one Novak Djokovic is out of the Srpska Open thanks to a straight-set defeat by fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals.

Full Article