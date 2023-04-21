Novak Djokovic: World number one out of Srpska Open with defeat by Dusan Lajovic
World number one Novak Djokovic is out of the Srpska Open thanks to a straight-set defeat by fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals.Full Article
