Eid celebrations mark the end of Ramadan
Published
Muslim faithful mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month when people fast from sunrise to sunset, with Eid al-Fitr celebrations here and abroad.Full Article
Published
Muslim faithful mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month when people fast from sunrise to sunset, with Eid al-Fitr celebrations here and abroad.Full Article
Palestinians in Jerusalem mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan by celebrating Eid al-Fitr at the Al Aqsa compound.
All eyes will be on the skies for the moon that signals the end of Ramadan and the start of the next month, which begins with the..