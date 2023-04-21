Family of Halyna Hutchins to proceed with civil lawsuit against Baldwin
Lawyers for her parents and sister say the Rust actor "cannot escape responsibility" for her death.Full Article
Alec Baldwin is asking for a lawsuit filed by the parents and sister of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to be dismissed by a..
Lawyers for her parents and sister say the Rust actor "cannot escape responsibility" for her death.