Guided bombs — new Russian tactics in the Ukraine war?
Published
Russia is increasingly using guided bombs against Ukraine. Border areas are threatened, and the parts of Ukraine that border occupied territories. What are guided bombs?Full Article
Published
Russia is increasingly using guided bombs against Ukraine. Border areas are threatened, and the parts of Ukraine that border occupied territories. What are guided bombs?Full Article
By Kelley M. Sayler and Laurie A. Harris*
“Deep fakes”—a term that first emerged in 2017 to describe realistic..
By Jim Garamone
Russia's unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine has provoked the worst security crisis in Europe..