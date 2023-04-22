Barry Humphries, performer who played the character Dame Edna, dies at 89
Dame Edna began as a satire and suburbia and became evolved into a global goddess of bling and irreverence that included a Tony Award.Full Article
The Tony Award-winning comedian was internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending snob..
The 89-year-old, best known for his character Dame Edna Everage, had hip surgery last month at St Vincent's Hospital after a fall..