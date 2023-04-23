SNP deputy leader Keith Brown has insisted the party has "nothing to hide" and urged greater transparency as he admitted he did not know its auditors had quit until shortly before it was made public.Full Article
SNP has 'nothing to hide', says deputy leader who was not told auditors had quit
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
SNP deputy leader Keith Brown was kept in the dark about resignation of auditors
Brown said he was only told in the last couple of months, despite auditors qutting the SNP last year
Daily Record