Man dies after incident involving 'out of control' dog
Published
A man has died after an incident involving an "out of control" dog that was shot dead by police.Full Article
Published
A man has died after an incident involving an "out of control" dog that was shot dead by police.Full Article
The man was pronounced dead at the scene
ViewIt was a normal day in January when Jennifer DeStefano got a horrifying call from an unknown number.
"I hear my..
A man aged in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place