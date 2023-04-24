Ed Sheeran trial to begin over claim he copied Marvin Gaye's hit Let's Get It On

A copyright court case alleging Ed Sheeran ripped off iconic Marvin Gaye hit Let's Get It On in his song Thinking Out Loud will begin in the US today.

