Madrid Open: Emma Raducanu withdraws with injury before first-round match
Published
British number one Emma Raducanu withdraws from the Madrid Open with a hand injury hours before her first-round match.Full Article
Published
British number one Emma Raducanu withdraws from the Madrid Open with a hand injury hours before her first-round match.Full Article
British number one Emma Raducanu withdraws from the Madrid Open with a hand injury hours before her first-round match.
British number one Emma Raducanu withdraws from the Madrid Open with a hand injury hours before her first-round match.