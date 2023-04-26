Madrid Open: Fifteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva beats Leylah Fernandez in first round

Madrid Open: Fifteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva beats Leylah Fernandez in first round

BBC News

Published

Wildcard Mirra Andreeva becomes the third 15-year-old to win a WTA 1000 main-draw match after beating Leylah Fernandez at the Madrid Open.

Full Article