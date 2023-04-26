Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg has said he regrets editing guns out of his classic 1980s movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.Full Article
Spielberg says he regrets editing guns out of E.T. re-release
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Steven Spielberg thinks removing guns from E.T. 'was a mistake'
BANG Showbiz
Steven Spielberg has revealed that he regrets editing firearms out of a scene in the 20th anniversary edition of 'E.T.'
-
Spielberg, Who Regrets Cutting ‘E.T.’ Guns, Says Don’t Revise Old Works
Upworthy
-
Steven Spielberg regrets digitally editing guns out of E.T
Upworthy
-
Steven Spielberg Regrets Censoring ‘E.T.’: ‘No Film Should Be Revised’ for Modern Ideals
Upworthy
-
Steven Spielberg says he regrets editing guns out of 'E.T.'
Upworthy