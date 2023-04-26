Meta Platforms has reported its first quarterly revenue growth in a year, crediting a shift in marketing budgets to proven platforms such as Facebook and Instagram in the tougher economy.Full Article
Meta upbeat on revenue as app ads and AI prove resilient in tough tech economy
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Meta upbeat on revenue as app ads prove resilient in tough economy
Meta Platforms has reported its first quarterly revenue growth in a year, crediting a shift in marketing budgets to proven..
Sky News