Pope Francis has approved changes that will allow women to vote at a global meeting of bishops for the first time.Full Article
Pope Francis gives women vote in upcoming influential bishops' meeting
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Pope Francis Makes History By Allowing Women to Vote at Bishops' Meetings
Wibbitz Top Stories
Pope Francis Makes History , By Allowing Women , to Vote at Bishops' Meetings .
On April 26, the Vatican published
new..
-
News24.com | Pope allows women to vote at bishops meeting for first time
News24
-
Pope Francis allowing women to vote for 1st time at upcoming bishops' meeting
CBC.ca
-
Pope Francis gives women the right to vote for the first time at crucial bishops' meeting
USATODAY.com
-
Pope Francis grants women right to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Pope Francis Allows Women to Vote in Bishops’ Assembly for First Time
ROME— Pope Francis will allow women to participate in an assembly of bishops as voting members for the first time this year, in..
Upworthy
Vatican announces laypeople, including women, will vote in Synod on Synodality assembly
null / USCCB
Rome Newsroom, Apr 26, 2023 / 07:07 am (CNA).
The Vatican announced Wednesday that there will be..
CNA