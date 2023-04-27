Lamar Jackson agrees to five-year contract extension with Ravens
Published
Jackson’s contract stalemate with the Baltimore Ravens ended Thursday, just hours ahead of the opening round of the NFL draft.Full Article
Published
Jackson’s contract stalemate with the Baltimore Ravens ended Thursday, just hours ahead of the opening round of the NFL draft.Full Article
The biggest news on the day of the NFL draft arrived a few hours before the selections began: The Ravens and star quarterback Lamar..
The contentious standoff between the Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson has finally reached a resolution as the two sides..