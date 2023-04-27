The woman at the centre of one of the most notorious episodes in US racial history, the lynching of black teenager Emmett Till, has died.Full Article
Woman whose accusation led to lynching of Emmett Till dies
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Carolyn Bryant Donham, Woman Whose Accusations Doomed Emmett Till, Dead at 88
Wibbitz Top Stories
Carolyn Bryant Donham, , Woman Whose Accusations Doomed Emmett Till, , Dead at 88.
CNN reports that the white..
Advertisement
More coverage
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center Emmett Till lynching, dies
Carolyn Bryant Donham has died. Donham was the white woman in the 1955 kidnapping that led to the lynching of Black teenager Emmett..
USATODAY.com