Former US vice president Mike Pence has appeared before a federal grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump's role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to reports.Full Article
Mike Pence 'testifies for seven hours' about Donald Trump and Capitol riots
Mike Pence testifies in criminal probe of Trump and Capitol riot
BBC News
The former US vice-president sat for more than seven hours before a federal grand jury, sources say.
Former VP Pence appears before grand jury investigating Trump
ViewFormer Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury on Thursday that is investigating former President Donald Trump..
Newsy
Pence testifies before federal grand jury investigating Trump's role in Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared Thursday before the federal grand jury convened as part of the special..
Upworthy