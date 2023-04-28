It’s OK to Be Single, the Church of England Says: So Was Jesus
In a new report, a church commission looking at families and households called on society to “honor and celebrate singleness.”Full Article
In a new report, a church commission looking at families and households called on society to “honor and celebrate singleness.”
“The Church of England celebrates singleness and does not regard it as lesser than living in a couple relationship,” a church..