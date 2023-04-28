NFL draft winners, losers: Eagles, Texans ace both picks in first round
Published
Thursday night featured no shortage of surprises in the first round of the NFL draft, with a rash of wild trades and unexpected moves.
Published
Thursday night featured no shortage of surprises in the first round of the NFL draft, with a rash of wild trades and unexpected moves.
ViewThe players chosen in the first round Thursday of the NFL draft:
1) Carolina Panthers — Bryce Young, QB, 5 feet,..
All the Eagles picks and draft news in one place