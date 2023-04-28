Richard Sharp has resigned as chairman of the BBC in the wake of a report into his appointment following a cronyism row.Full Article
Richard Sharp resigns as BBC chairman
The chairman of BBC Richard Sharp stepped down from his post over the Boris Johnson loan case.
