World Snooker Championship 2023: Dominant Si Jiahui extends lead over Luca Brecel
Si Jiahui produces a dominant display to extend his lead over Luca Brecel to 11-5 in the World Championship semi-final in Sheffield.Full Article
Watch the moment Luca Brecel swipes the white ball away in frustration after losing a frame to Si Jiahui during their semi-final..
Chinese debut Si Jiahui opens up a 5-3 lead over Belgium's Luca Brecel in an enthralling start to their World Championship..
BBC Local News: Essex -- Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan moves into a 6-2 lead over Luca Brecel in a high-quality start to..