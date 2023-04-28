Great Ormond Street Hospital declares 'incident' over staffing ahead of nurses' strikes
Published
Great Ormond Street Hospital has declared a "business continuity incident" ahead of planned nurses' strikes on Sunday and Monday.Full Article
Published
Great Ormond Street Hospital has declared a "business continuity incident" ahead of planned nurses' strikes on Sunday and Monday.Full Article
The world-renowned children's hospital has "serious" concerns over this weekend's nurses' strike.
The world-renowned London children's hospital has "serious concerns" over staffing levels during the strike.