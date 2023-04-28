Members of the GMB union have voted to accept the government's pay offer for NHS staff.Full Article
GMB union votes to accept NHS pay offer after Unite rejection
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Unite votes to reject latest NHS staff pay offer
Members of the Unite union have rejected the latest NHS staff pay offer, it has been announced.
Sky News
Unite union votes to reject NHS pay offer
The offer covers two years, including an additional one-off payment for 2022/23 and a 5% pay rise.
BBC News