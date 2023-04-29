Five members of a family including an eight-year-old boy have been killed in a shooting in Texas after the family asked a man to stop firing rounds in his garden because they were trying to sleep, authorities said.Full Article
Manhunt ongoing as eight-year-old boy among five killed in Texas neighbour shooting
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
5 killed in Texas shooting, suspect with AR-15 rifle on the loose
ViewA shooting at a home in southeast Texas has left five dead and three hospitalized, according to the San Jacinto County..
Newsy