Sudan crisis: Air strikes and fighting in Khartoum as truce collapses
Published
The army says it is attacking the capital from all directions to flush out its paramilitary rivals.Full Article
Published
The army says it is attacking the capital from all directions to flush out its paramilitary rivals.Full Article
US Pushes for Extended , Cease-Fire Amid Escalating , Violence in Sudan.
On April 27, the United States and African..
Khartoum (AFP) April 27, 2023
The Sudanese army pounded paramilitaries in Khartoum with air strikes Thursday while..