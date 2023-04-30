Back to the Future star Michael J Fox has said that he does not expect to live to the age of 80, due to his worsening health.Full Article
Back to the Future star: 'I'm not going to be 80'
Michael J. Fox's Final Days: Actor Claims He Won't Live to 80-Years-Old as Parkinson's Battle Gets 'Tougher' Everyday
'Back to the Future' star Michael J. Fox has been battling Parkinson's disease for over 30 years.
