Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Reds edge Spurs in seven-goal thriller

Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Reds edge Spurs in seven-goal thriller

BBC News

Published

Diogo Jota scores an injury-time winner as Liverpool edge Tottenham in a seven-goal thriller, after Spurs had come from 3-0 down to level.

Full Article