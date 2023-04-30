Stephen Curry's historic Game 7 helps Warriors close out Kings, sets up showdown with Lakers
Published
Steph Curry scored a record-setting 50 points as sixth-seeded Golden State eliminated the third-seeded Sacramento Kings from the NBA playoffs.
Published
Steph Curry scored a record-setting 50 points as sixth-seeded Golden State eliminated the third-seeded Sacramento Kings from the NBA playoffs.
Golden Warrior’s Stephen Curry had an amazing reaction for playing 43 minutes in their NBA Game 4 win versus the Sacramento..