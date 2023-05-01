Paraguay Voters Elect Conservative Economist as President
Published
The election of Santiago Peña keeps the right-wing Colorado Party in control of Paraguay, which it has run for all but five of the past 76 years.Full Article
Published
The election of Santiago Peña keeps the right-wing Colorado Party in control of Paraguay, which it has run for all but five of the past 76 years.Full Article
By John Perry*
ChatGPT is a powerful AI chatbot that is as easy to use as Google and provides more direct answers to..