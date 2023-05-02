Ed Sheeran opens up about friend's death, wife's cancer: 'Grief instantly ends your youth'
Ed Sheeran endured a rough 2022 between the death of his best friend and a serious health issue with his wife. He openly shares all in docuseries.
Ed Sheeran says therapy has stayed a key part of his life, with the singer now in weekly counselling sessions after he sook out..