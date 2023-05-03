Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool: Women's Super League title hopes boosted by Sam Kerr winner
Published
Chelsea's Women's Super League title hopes remain in their own hands after Sam Kerr's late goal gives them victory over Liverpool.Full Article
Published
Chelsea's Women's Super League title hopes remain in their own hands after Sam Kerr's late goal gives them victory over Liverpool.Full Article
Chelsea's Women's Super League title hopes remain in their own hands after Sam Kerr's late goal gives them victory over Liverpool.
Watch Women's Super League highlights as Chelsea striker Sam Kerr scores a late winner to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Kingsmeadow.