Eli Lilly Trial Finds Alzheimer’s Drug Can Slow Progress of Disease
Published
Donanemab is not a cure and comes with significant side effects, but patients had longer periods of independent living while on the drug.Full Article
Published
Donanemab is not a cure and comes with significant side effects, but patients had longer periods of independent living while on the drug.Full Article
Eli Lilly said that its drug donanemab had significantly slowed the progression of Alzheimer’s disease symptoms, but that three..
Eli Lilly said Wednesday its experimental Alzheimer's drug appeared to slow worsening of the mind-robbing disease in a large study,..