Former US president Donald Trump has told Sky News that he flew to his golf course in Ireland instead of attending his civil rape trial in New York because “of a long-standing agreement” to visit.Full Article
Donald Trump defends golf trip amid rape trial: 'We’re doing very well in New York'
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
That Sound You Hear Is Donald Trump Popping a Blood Vessel Over Mike Pence’s Jan. 6 Grand Jury Testimony
Upworthy
As you’ve probably heard by now, Donald Trump is in a whole lot of legal peril. For starters, he’s currently on trial for rape,..
-
Donald Trump groped me on flight, woman tells US civil trial
IndiaTimes
-
Trump won’t take the stand in lawsuit accusing him of rape
Upworthy
-
Trump is in Scotland to open a new golf course as a civil trial over rape accusations against him continues in the US
Upworthy
-
Donald Trump Seeks Mistrial In E. Jean Carroll Rape Trial
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Trump's lawyers try to poke holes in woman's recollection of rape
Newsy
ViewThe former magazine columnist accusing former President Donald Trump of battery and defamation was back on the stand Thursday..
-
Trump asks for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation trial
Upworthy
-
In Trump rape trial, his accusers hope for vindication at last
Washington Post
-
Trump's attorney just blew Carroll rape case: top sexual assault lawyer
Upworthy
-
E. Jean Carroll defends her credibility under cross-examination in Trump rape trial
Upworthy