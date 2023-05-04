How 'Guardians of the Galaxy' changed Chris Pratt, James Gunn for the better
Published
Chris Pratt and James Gunn close a chapter of their lives with Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and talk about that Springsteen needle drop.
Published
Chris Pratt and James Gunn close a chapter of their lives with Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and talk about that Springsteen needle drop.
Watch the official "Be Smart" trailer for the Marvel superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James..
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Movie Clip - I'm Perfecting It
US Release Date: May 5, 2023
Starring: Zoe Saldana, Chris..