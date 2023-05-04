How 'Guardians of the Galaxy' changed Chris Pratt, James Gunn for the better

How 'Guardians of the Galaxy' changed Chris Pratt, James Gunn for the better

USATODAY.com

Published

Chris Pratt and James Gunn close a chapter of their lives with Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and talk about that Springsteen needle drop.

Full Article