Man held outside Buckingham Palace detained under Mental Health Act
A man arrested outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police have said.Full Article
The 59-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife and ammunition on Tuesday after he asked to speak to a soldier..
A 59-year-old arrested outside Buckingham Palace days before the Coronation will receive care in hospital.