Tyre Nichols' autopsy reveals he died from blunt force trauma to the head
The blunt force injuries to Tyre Nichols' head left him with hemorrhaging in his brain, an autopsy report released Thursday found.
Tyre Nichols, 28, suffered from internal bleeding and tears to his brain, as well as bruises and cuts.
The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorneys were briefed on his official autopsy results Wednesday, nearly four months after his..