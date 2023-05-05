Second mass shooting in Serbia leaves eight dead
At least eight people are killed and several more injured in Serbia's second mass shooting this week.Full Article
A shooter in Serbia killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack in the village of Dubona late Thursday.
A gunman apparently shooting at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a..