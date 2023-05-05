At least eight dead as Serbia sees second mass shooting in two days
A man fired an automatic weapon from a moving car, killing eight people in Serbia. It was the second mass shooting in the Balkan nation in a week.
Serbian police arrested a suspect in the Balkan nation’s second mass shooting in two days. At least eight people died in the..
